The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring former All-Star Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann and Davis Bertans, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal allows Hayward, previously of the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, to rejoin a winner after spending the past three-plus seasons on a Charlotte team that hasn't reached the playoffs.

Right now, Hayward is out dealing with a calf injury. Injuries have been a problem for him ever since he signed with the Celtics, but if he can get healthy for the stretch run, he makes a ton of sense for a Thunder team that is making a real push to contend this season.

Hayward is still a high-level shooter and shot-creator. On paper, his skill set is reminiscent of Josh Giddey's, and that gives the Thunder a steadier, veteran hand to turn to in the postseason if Giddey's shaky jump shot or inexperience causes problems for them.

Though he is not a great defender due to his athletic limitations, Hayward is a smart defender who is typically in the right places and can function within a team infrastructure. Health will always be a concern for him, but Hayward has had to play more than 30 minutes per game in each of the past five seasons. The Thunder can carefully monitor his playing time to keep him healthy for the postseason.

The motivation for Charlotte is obvious. They are in full asset-collection mode and already traded Terry Rozier earlier this season. While they aren't getting picks back for Hayward, they do get a 2021 first-round pick in Mann who still has some upside. The trouble for Mann in Oklahoma City was that the Thunder have so many good young players due to their mountain of draft assets that he struggled to find a consistent role. That should be less of an issue on a rebuilding Hornets team.

Hayward may not be as good as he was at his peak, but he's likely the most accomplished player who will be traded at the deadline. He's a former All-Star joining a championship contender, so even if he isn't quite his prime self, this is a significant addition to one of the best teams in the Western Conference.