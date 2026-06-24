Grades for every NBA Draft pick; why Brendan Sorsby cannot play in NFL this season

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🧙♂️ Five things to know Wednesday
- The Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa with the NBA Draft's No. 1 pick. The debate between Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson is finally settled. The BYU star became the first player off the board in last night's first round, and the rest of the top four went in the expected order with Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson hearing their names called next. In addition to the big names at the top, the opening round also saw three Michigan products go in the lottery and a flurry of trades that saw Memphis twice moving back in the order. That activity made the Grizzlies one of the biggest winners of the night. And the Mavericks were one of the biggest losers of the night. Take a look at all 30 picks and the remaining order and check out the biggest sleepers remaining before the draft concludes with tonight's second round.
- The NFL denied Brendan Sorsby's supplemental draft application. Just when it seemed like the Sorsby odyssey could not become any stranger, it took one of its wildest turns yet. The NFL announced in a letter to the Texas Tech quarterback that it will not hold a supplemental draft this year because, one, Sorsby was the only applicant and, two, the league was concerned about the NCAA investigation into his gambling habits and what seemed to be a lack of accountability on his part. Sorsby cannot sign with an NFL team this season and thus must wait until the 2027 draft in order to join the league.
- The NCAA overhauled its eligibility rules. A paradigm shift in college athletics is upon us. Redshirts are effectively a thing of the past with the NCAA adopting a new age-based structure wherein athletes have five years to play five seasons. That clock begins at high school graduation or an athlete's 19th birthday, whichever comes first. This closes multiple loopholes that players exploited over the past couple of years, but as with seemingly every NCAA decision of late, it could be the subject of lawsuits from recently graduated seniors seeking another year of eligibility.
- Sweeping changes are coming to the PGA Tour. Speaking of groundbreaking rules adjustments, the PGA Tour is about to introduce a completely new structure. Starting in 2028, the tour will split its players across a Championship Series and Challenger Series with the former being reserved for the top players and awarding about five times the prize money as the latter. A promotion and relegation system will create movement between the two series at the end of each season. The man who will oversee it will be commissioner-elect Brian Rolapp. The new boss, who already serves as CEO, is set to take over for Jay Monahan when he retires at the end of the year.
- Cristiano Ronaldo made history with his first two goals of the World Cup. With his underwhelming 2026 tournament debut now firmly in the past, Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different World Cups when he logged a brace in Portugal's 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan. Soccer's biggest stars just keep on delivering on the biggest stage. England, however, did not rise to the occasion on their Matchday 2 as they went scoreless in a draw with Ghana. Up next are the final matches of the group stage, and three groups will wrap up play today. Here are the scenarios for Group A and Group B (two of the three co-host groups) as most teams still have something for which to strive.
🔠 Do not miss this: NBA Draft first-round grades
It would have been hard to mess things up if you picked in the top four of this year's draft, as that tier of prospects was so clearly defined that nobody in their right mind would have passed on any of them. In fact, the only A+ pick of the entire first round came from that group, as our Adam Finkelstein handed out the highest possible mark to the Jazz for their selection of Darryn Peterson at No. 2 overall.
- Finkelstein: "With the frontcourt rebuilt this year, you can slot Peterson very cleanly next to Keyonte George to create Utah's backcourt of the future. With this move, the Jazz have essentially rebuilt its roster. The hope is that the durability issues from last season are now behind him and he can merge the shot-making we saw at Kansas with the creation we saw in high school."
There were no egregious reaches this year, but still, we are not entirely sold on a few picks. Finkelstein handed out three C+ grades to the most controversial selections.
We're also delivering live team grades throughout the draft, so let's take a look at a couple of the franchises that made multiple picks on Night 1. The Bulls were among those who picked up a C+ individual pick grade, but their first selection of the night, Caleb Wilson, did a lot of heavy lifting in making it a great night to be a Chicago fan.
- Bulls: A-
- Thunder: A-
- Bucks: B+
🔥 Giannis Antetokounmpo trade fallout
Anytime a superstar gets traded, the shockwaves ripple throughout the league. The Heat acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, of course, has major implications on both of those teams' futures. But it also has a major impact on a few other teams and could significantly reshape the trade market for the rest of the offseason.
First off, it is hard to like where the Bucks stand in all of this. It's too early to determine whether they won or lost the trade, but this is clear: Milwaukee waited too long to get this deal done, and it might have been better off doing business with the Celtics instead of the Heat. Our Brad Botkin explains:
- Botkin: "The Bucks reportedly could've gotten the two draft picks and Jaylen Brown -- a five-time All-Star, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP and a far more established player than any of the four the Heat included. Milwaukee could've kept Brown or the franchise could've flipped him this summer for presumably another pretty significant return."
The deal is also somewhat double-sided for Miami. On one hand, it landed one of the NBA's biggest stars and saw its championship odds skyrocket as a result. On the other hand, it parted ways with a whole host of assets, including four players, and suddenly has to replace a massive portion of its rotation. Pat Riley has his work cut out for him in rebuilding the supporting cast around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.
Going back to that offer the Celtics made for Antetokounmpo, losing out on the sweepstakes for the two-time MVP means Boston has to figure out what to do with Brown. They have a few options and could still bring him back for another season, but with his value at an all-time high after his career year, the expectation is that other teams will start a bidding war to acquire his talents.
In that case, where will Brown land? Here are three of the six most likely landing spots, according to our Sam Qunn:
- Rockets: Houston seems willing to deal anyone other than Amen Thompson.
- Trail Blazers: Portland's bevy of draft picks and rising standouts creates numerous possible trade packages.
- Spurs: San Antonio was linked to Brown last year, and it seems likely to shop De'Aaron Fox this offseason.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Micah Nori is the Trail Blazers' new coach, but only for one guaranteed year.
- Despite his history as an unpopular coach among players, Mike Babcock landed the Oilers' job.
- Kyle Pitts joined the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL with his contract extension with the Falcons.
- Caitlin Clark blasted the officials for assessing her a technical foul in the Fever's latest win.
- The Braves are in the midst of a slump, which emphasizes their need to be active at the trade deadline.
- Our picks for the Travelers Championship are in.
- Jazz Chisholm really leaned into this whole lollipop saga with his latest home run celebration.
- Brady Tkachuk is fired up to play with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, following his trade to the Panthers.
- These transfers could be integral in leading their teams to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, at Florida State, Mike Norvell's job might hinge on a transfer quarterback.
- The Rams account for three of the top 10 dynamic duos in the NFL this season. And if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement, their defense might be the league's best.
- Our Matt Snyder argues that MLB made a mistake in removing the clock from the Home Run Derby.
- George Kittle called out team owners and said the World Cup is an example of how the NFL could fully adopt grass fields.
📺 What we're watching Wednesday
⚾ Rangers at Marlins, 12:10 p.m. on MLB Network
⚽ World Cup: Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m. on FS1
⚾ Red Sox at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. on MLB Network
⚽ World Cup: Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. on FS1
⚾ Royals at Rays, 6:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
⚾ Cubs at Mets or Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 Mercury at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on USA Network
⚾ Dodgers at Twins, 7:40 p.m. on Peacock
🏀 NBA Draft, second round, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ World Cup: Czechia vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Dream at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on USA Network
⚾ Athletics at Giants, 10 p.m. on MLB Network