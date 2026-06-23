Grading Heat-Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo deal; Dusty May bolts Michigan for NBA's Mavs

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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏀 Do not miss this: 2026 NBA Draft preview

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The 2026 NBA Draft gets underway tonight, and it seems like there is a recipe for a little chaos. Regardless, Adam Finkelstein did his best to map out the first round in his final mock draft before the picks start rolling in tonight.

With Antetokounmpo on his way to the Heat, the Bucks will begin their rebuild with the No. 10 overall pick. Assuming that is the case, Tennessee star Nate Ament could be a good developmental prospect as a versatile forward.

Finkelstein: "Ament gives them a high-upside combo forward who they'll be able to develop. Multiple reports have also pointed out the connection between owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee, as his family is a major booster for the university. Other options here include a point guard (although the freshmen should all be off the board here) or a big man like Aday Mara or Hannes Steinbach."

Here's a look at the latter portion of the first-round, according to Finkelstein:

No. 21: Pistons, Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Pistons, Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa No. 22: 76ers, Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

76ers, Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston No. 23: Hawks, Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

Hawks, Koa Peat, PF, Arizona No. 24: Knicks, Tarris Reed Jr., C. UConn

Knicks, Tarris Reed Jr., C. UConn No. 25: Lakers, Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Although they're getting the most buzz ahead of the draft, the Bucks aren't the only team who could shake things up with a trade. Coming off a loss in the Western Conference finals, the Thunder own two first-round picks and are one of five squads in position to make a big splash.

Here's more to get you ready for a big night in the NBA:

🏈 NFL's biggest offseason losers

The NFL offseason is in a quiet period, which gives us some time to reflect on what's happened. Some teams had productive springs -- upgrading their rosters while limiting off-field drama.

We won't be talking about those teams today.

Instead, Jordan Dajani highlighted the biggest losers from the NFL offseason so far. It should come as no shock that the Patriots made the cut with Mike Vrabel at the center of a messy off-field scandal. But New England's problems don't end there. A step back might be in store following a run to Super Bowl LX.

Dajani: "To make matters worse, the Patriots are the prime regression candidate in 2026. After going 14-3 last season with help from the easiest schedule since the turn of the millennium, the Patriots have the sixth-toughest schedule in 2026, including the toughest Weeks 1-4 strength of schedule by any team in 40 years. They open with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks, then face the Pittsburgh Steelers, travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars and visit the Buffalo Bills."

Fortunately for those teams, a new season is on the horizon. Training camps are closer than you think, and Zach Pereles has the start dates and biggest storylines for all 32 teams.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ World Cup: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: England vs. Ghana, 4 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Dodgers at Twins, 7:40 p.m. on TBS

🏀 2026 NBA Draft: First round, 8 p.m. on ABC

⚽ World Cup: Colombia vs. Congo DR, 10 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Liberty at Aces, 10 p.m. on USA Network