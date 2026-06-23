Grading Heat-Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo deal; Dusty May bolts Michigan for NBA's Mavs

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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded to the Heat. Under the cover of night, Milwaukee and Miami pulled off a blockbuster. The Bucks shipped Antetokounmpo to the Heat for a massive haul that included four players, three first-round picks, one pick swap and a second-round pick. So, which side comes out looking better in this deal? Here's a hint: It's not the team that just dealt away a two-time NBA MVP. With the Heat winning the Giannis sweepstakes, the Celtics are the big losers. That may lead to an awkward situation for Jaylen Brown, whose future is now very much up in the air.
- Dusty May is leaving Michigan to become the next Mavericks coach. Just months after winning a national championship with the Wolverines, May is leaving Ann Arbor to coach the Mavericks. On the surface, this may seem like a stunner with May leaving a college basketball powerhouse to take over a 26-56 NBA team, but it really shouldn't come as much of a surprise at all. May already has a star player in 2026 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, and the Mavericks also own the No. 9 and No. 30 picks in the draft. This looks like a tremendous hire for Dallas, but there are still questions for May and the Mavs as he begins his tenure. Meanwhile, back at Michigan, the Wolverines have already announced May's replacement for the 2026-27 season.
- Lionel Messi made history in another World Cup win for Argentina. Messi now stands alone as the greatest scorer in World Cup history. With two decisive goals in a 2-0 win over Austria, Messi holds the men's World Cup goals record with 18 after breaking a tie with German striker Miroslav Klose. Messi missed a penalty kick in the ninth minute that would've given him the record before burying two goals in the course of play. Later in the day, French star Kylian Mbappé overcame a lightning delay to net two goals of his own in a 3-0 win over Iraq. Tuesday brings more matchups that will be pivotal in determining the final group standings.
- The Wizards signed Trae Young to a mammoth four-year contract. Things can change quickly in the NBA. Back in January, the Hawks essentially dumped Young's salary on the Wizards. Now, Young is set to make $53 million per season on a four-year contract. That's $14 million more per year than NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, by the way. So why did Washington throw a pile of cash at Young in an era where the value of small guards has cratered? Well, to be honest, we're not totally sure.
- Oklahoma blew out North Carolina to win the College World Series. The third and decisive game of the College World Series didn't feature much drama. The Sooners hammered the Tar Heels, 13-2, to capture the third national championship in program history. No. 9 hitter Kyle Branch was one of the games biggest heroes, clubbing a home run and driving in six runs. With Oklahoma's win, the SEC has now won seven straight baseball national titles.
🏀 Do not miss this: 2026 NBA Draft preview
The 2026 NBA Draft gets underway tonight, and it seems like there is a recipe for a little chaos. Regardless, Adam Finkelstein did his best to map out the first round in his final mock draft before the picks start rolling in tonight.
With Antetokounmpo on his way to the Heat, the Bucks will begin their rebuild with the No. 10 overall pick. Assuming that is the case, Tennessee star Nate Ament could be a good developmental prospect as a versatile forward.
- Finkelstein: "Ament gives them a high-upside combo forward who they'll be able to develop. Multiple reports have also pointed out the connection between owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee, as his family is a major booster for the university. Other options here include a point guard (although the freshmen should all be off the board here) or a big man like Aday Mara or Hannes Steinbach."
Here's a look at the latter portion of the first-round, according to Finkelstein:
- No. 21: Pistons, Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa
- No. 22: 76ers, Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston
- No. 23: Hawks, Koa Peat, PF, Arizona
- No. 24: Knicks, Tarris Reed Jr., C. UConn
- No. 25: Lakers, Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky
Although they're getting the most buzz ahead of the draft, the Bucks aren't the only team who could shake things up with a trade. Coming off a loss in the Western Conference finals, the Thunder own two first-round picks and are one of five squads in position to make a big splash.
Here's more to get you ready for a big night in the NBA:
- Inside the beautiful mind of "nerd" Kingston Flemings.
- Dusty May lands a familiar face in Cameron Salerno's latest mock draft.
- Our experts conducted a roundtable on some of the most intriguing prospects.
- Complete list of all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.
- Quick preview guide with broadcast info and top prospects to know.
🏈 NFL's biggest offseason losers
The NFL offseason is in a quiet period, which gives us some time to reflect on what's happened. Some teams had productive springs -- upgrading their rosters while limiting off-field drama.
We won't be talking about those teams today.
Instead, Jordan Dajani highlighted the biggest losers from the NFL offseason so far. It should come as no shock that the Patriots made the cut with Mike Vrabel at the center of a messy off-field scandal. But New England's problems don't end there. A step back might be in store following a run to Super Bowl LX.
- Dajani: "To make matters worse, the Patriots are the prime regression candidate in 2026. After going 14-3 last season with help from the easiest schedule since the turn of the millennium, the Patriots have the sixth-toughest schedule in 2026, including the toughest Weeks 1-4 strength of schedule by any team in 40 years. They open with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks, then face the Pittsburgh Steelers, travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars and visit the Buffalo Bills."
Fortunately for those teams, a new season is on the horizon. Training camps are closer than you think, and Zach Pereles has the start dates and biggest storylines for all 32 teams.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- James Franklin and Brent Pry are getting the band back together to rebuild Virginia Tech.
- Timberwolves trade Julius Randle to Nets as part of three-team deal and use cap space to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu.
- Good news for USMNT as Christian Pulisic has resumed training with the team.
- Michigan stars have interesting stay-or-go decisions in the wake of Dusty May's departure.
- If you can believe it, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is at the center of more offseason drama.
- Setting the bar high: Commanders LB Sonny Styles wants to walk in the footsteps of Sean Taylor.
- Scottie Scheffler is still searching for his career grand slam after coming up short at the U.S. Open.
- The Mystics are working their magic in the latest WNBA Power Rankings.
- Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike shouldn't be taken for granted after a sparkling performance against the Liberty.
- The UFC is scrapping its old rankings model; here's how the new system will work.
- Clemson brings back one of the nation's most efficient defenses in 2026.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ World Cup: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: England vs. Ghana, 4 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. on Fox
⚾ Dodgers at Twins, 7:40 p.m. on TBS
🏀 2026 NBA Draft: First round, 8 p.m. on ABC
⚽ World Cup: Colombia vs. Congo DR, 10 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Liberty at Aces, 10 p.m. on USA Network