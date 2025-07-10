Cooper Flagg hasn't played a minute of NBA basketball yet, but with his Summer League debut set for Thursday night, Hall of Famer Grant Hill already sees him in an ideal situation. Flagg, the former Duke star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, landed with the Dallas Mavericks -- a franchise just a year removed from an NBA Finals appearance -- and Hill believes the rookie is walking into a winning culture that could accelerate his development both on and off the court.

"I love Dallas," Hill said, via the Dan Patrick Show. "I love that he has some good, talented players around him. And I went to a 20-win team my rookie year. Four years at Duke where it's about winning championships, now you go into an environment -- you just pick up bad habits. ... For him to go to a team that has been to the Finals, that has playoff expectations ... It's a great environment."

Despite that recent success, the Mavericks are in a bit of a transitional period after a stunning February trade that sent superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. But Dallas rebounded thanks to the lucky break of winning the draft lottery, landing the No. 1 pick in the draft and selecting Flagg, who now is set to become the centerpiece of the franchise's next era.

Cooper Flagg's NBA Summer League debut vs. Bronny James results in long lines, historic ticket prices Shanna McCarriston

The Mavericks have a veteran core around the 18-year-old Flagg with past NBA champions Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson giving the rookie an immediate support system with championship pedigree. Although it's unclear when Irving will return after suffering a torn ACL in March, Flagg will still have the benefit of learning alongside future Hall of Famers as he navigates his rookie season.

Hill got a close look at Flagg's competitive edge last summer when USA Basketball invited the then-high school phenom to practice with the Select Team ahead of the Paris Olympics. As managing director of the program, Hill watched Flagg hold his own against NBA players -- a rare opportunity for a teenager.

"Cooper's handled the pressure so well," Hill said. "Last summer, we brought him in and I was a little worried that it might be too much for him ... and Day 2, he was one of the best players on the court and had no fear. He was going at these guys."

Flagg was the national college player of the year as a freshman at Duke this past season, leading the Blue Devils in points (19.2), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4) per game. That all-around dominance only strengthened the belief that Flagg was NBA-ready -- not just physically, but mentally -- and poised to make an immediate impact at the next level.

"Just go out there, compete and have fun," Hill said when asked what advice he would give Flagg. "The weight of the world is on your shoulders. You got a great coach in Jason (Kidd) who I think will utilize him, put the ball in his hands, take advantage of his versatility. So, I'm excited to see what he can do. I think he is in a great spot and has got a chance to be on a winning team his first year, which is important for a rookie."