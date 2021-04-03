USA Basketball has identified a successor for Jerry Colangelo. On Saturday, it was announced that Grant Hill will succeed Colangelo in the role of managing director of the USA Men's National Team. Hill played in the NBA for 19 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. He also won two national championships at Duke and a gold medal with Team USA at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Hill will take over for Colangelo, who has been in his current role since 2005, following the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

From Team USA:

Olympic gold medalist and 19-year NBA standout Grant Hill was approved today by the USA Basketball Board of Directors as the next managing director of the USA Men's National Team. Hill will succeed current managing director Jerry Colangelo after the Tokyo Olympics. Taking control in 2005 of a USA National Team that hadn't won a major international competition since 2000, Colangelo rebuilt the program from the bottom up. Under Colangelo, the USA men have compiled a remarkable 97-4 overall record and have claimed top honors in six of eight FIBA or FIBA Americas competitions, including Olympic championships in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Hill played for five USA Basketball teams, won two gold medals and one bronze medal and compiled an overall record of 26-1 (.963 winning percentage). He was a member of the gold medalist 1996 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team and the 5-0 1996 USA National Team. Hill as a collegian was a part of the 1992 USA Developmental Team that trained against the 1992 U.S. Olympic Team, the bronze medalist 1991 USA Pan American Games Team and the gold medalist 1990 USA U18 Championship Team. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 2018, Hill's NBA career covered 19 seasons, and he was a seven-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection. Drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the third overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Hill was named the 1994-95 NBA Co-Rookie of the Year.

"It is a tremendous honor to serve as managing director of USA Basketball's Men's National Team. I am looking forward to working with the USA Basketball staff and Board of Directors to lead this organization so uniquely positioned for continued growth and for developing and promoting our top talent in events around the world," Hill said in a statement. "As a member of the 1996 Dream Team, I know the thrill and responsibility it is to represent our country. I am confident USA Basketball will continue to showcase the top talent and highest character players in our country."

Before he takes over, Hill plans to learn as much as possible from Colangelo, who has a wealth of basketball knowledge, especially when it comes to international play.

"I intend to spend an incredible amount of time with Jerry, shadow him some this summer, and I think that experience will certainly help as we move forward," Hill said. "He's just an invaluable resource and has done a remarkable job, so you can't help but learn from someone like Jerry."

Hill has been a basketball broadcaster since his retirement from the game in 2013, and he will remain in broadcasting even after assuming his new role with USA Basketball. Hill is one of the most respected and well-decorated players in recent memory, so it certainly seems like Team USA made a wise decision in selecting him as Colangelo's successor.