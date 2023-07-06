Grant Williams has a new NBA home. The veteran forward is heading to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal that also includes the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams was a restricted free agent, and is heading to Dallas on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade with Boston. The Spurs receive Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030, and the Celtics net two second-rounders, as does Dallas.

Williams has spent the entirety of his career to this point with the Celtics after they selected him with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and he was a contributor to the team's recent postseason success. But, Boston added forward Kristaps Porzingis via trade last month, which likely made Williams expendable in their eyes.

Now, his career will continue in Dallas where he will be tasked with providing floor-spacing and defense for a team that features two elite guards in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Irving recently re-signed with Dallas on a three-year, $126 deal.

Bullock will now head to his seventh different NBA team after spending the last two seasons in Dallas. He's a career 38 percent shooter and could potentially provide some spacing and veteran leadership on a young Spurs squad that features the top overall pick from the '23 Draft, Victor Wembanyama.

This isn't an earth-shattering deal, but it could prove to be beneficial for the Spurs, as well as for a Mavericks team that is very limited in its' options in acquiring free agents. It remains to be seen how well it will work out for the Celtics, but if they didn't feel the need to bring back Williams at least they got something in exchange for him.