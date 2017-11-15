Greg Monroe could make Suns debut on Thursday

That’s the same Greg Monroe that we heard might never play for the Phoenix Suns.

It’s time to update your fantasy basketball rosters, Phoenix faithful. Greg Monroe, who many thought would never take the floor as a member of the Suns, could make his debut on Thursday when the team hosts the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Suns GM Ryan McDonough says Greg Monroe could be in uniform tomorrow night vs Houston. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 15, 2017

Monroe was part of what I’m going to forever call the “I Don’t wanna be here” deal. The former Bucks big man was packaged with a pair of draft picks for disgruntled guard Eric Bledsoe. But Greg Monroe is 27-years-old. That’s ancient in #TheTimeline years.

So it was no secret that the possibility existed that Monroe’s career in Phoenix may never actually get underway. More likely scenarios include trading the 7-year vet, or simply buying out the remaining $17.8 million on his contract.

Monroe’s played just five games this season, thanks to soreness in his left calf. But now he’s nearly ready to go, and it sounds like there’s a real possibility he may play. To his credit, he’s saying all the right things. Last week he told Scott Bordow of azcentral sports that he’ll be ready if and when he’s called upon.

“I just told them I understand the plan they have in place and how they want to approach the season,” Monroe said. “I told them, ‘If you want me to play I’ll always play. I’ll never be one not to want to play. If not we’ll just work together and find the best option for everyone.’ But I’m more than happy to play here.”

Do you want to see Monroe suit up in Phoenix? I suspect you don’t, I read the comment section. I don’t think it’d be the end of the world. We’ll see tomorrow. Suns. Rockets. Talking Stick Arena. 7:30. Pacific Time.

Also Bright Side Night.