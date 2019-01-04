Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Bulls in exchange for Marshon Brooks, Wayne Selden, and draft picks, per report
The Chicago Bulls fire sale has begun
The Chicago Bulls could be one of the more active teams leading up to the trade deadline in February.
However, the franchise began selling off assets on Thursday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have traded forward Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard MarShon Brooks, forward Wayne Selden, and two future second-round picks.
With the move, the Bulls need to waive a player and Wojnarowski is reporting that it will likely be guard Cameron Payne that is let go. Payne was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 in the deal that the Bulls sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder.
The second round picks are believed to be in 2019 and 2020, according to Wojnarowski.
Holiday has put together averages of 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. The five-year veteran has spent the last two seasons with the Bulls after also spending time with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Atlanta Hawks since entering the league.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Thursday
It's just a three-game slate for the NBA on Thursday, but there's storylines aplenty in those...
-
Spurs fans boo Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard returned to San Antonio for the first time since being traded during the off...
-
Report: Grizz get physical after loss
Memphis reserve Omri Casspi and starter Garrett Temple reportedly needed to be separated following...
-
How to watch: Rockets at Warriors
Houston and Golden State will meet in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference finals
-
How to watch: Raptors at Spurs
Kawhi Leonard is set to play his first game in San Antonio since being traded in the offse...
-
Danny Ainge compares LeBron to Trump
Ainge did throw James a bone, saying he's at least better than Celtics great Larry Bird