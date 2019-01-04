Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Bulls in exchange for Marshon Brooks, Wayne Selden, and draft picks, per report

The Chicago Bulls could be one of the more active teams leading up to the trade deadline in February.

However, the franchise began selling off assets on Thursday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have traded forward Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard MarShon Brooks, forward Wayne Selden, and two future second-round picks.

Memphis is trading Marshon Brooks and Wayne Selden and two second-round picks to Chicago for Justin Holiday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2019

With the move, the Bulls need to waive a player and Wojnarowski is reporting that it will likely be guard Cameron Payne that is let go. Payne was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 in the deal that the Bulls sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder.

The second round picks are believed to be in 2019 and 2020, according to Wojnarowski.

Holiday has put together averages of 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. The five-year veteran has spent the last two seasons with the Bulls after also spending time with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Atlanta Hawks since entering the league.