The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics have decided to swap some pieces prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Grizzlies have agreed to trade forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Celtics for guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round pick swap, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has been agreed upon, but it can't be formally completed until Sept. 15 when Dunn and Edwards' contracts can be included in the trade.

Hernangomez's time with the Grizzlies didn't last long, as he was just traded to Memphis from Minnesota at the end of August. In Boston, he will be able to help bolster the bench for a Celtics squad that has made a plethora of moves over the offseason. In addition to trading for Hernangomez, Boston has also signed both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart to extensions, traded for Al Horford and Josh Richardson, and signed Enes Kanter and Dennis Schroder in free agency. They also hired Ime Udoka to be the team's new head coach following Brad Stevens' move to the front office.

As a career 35 percent shooter from long-range, Hernangomez could provide some added floor-spacing for the Celtics. He will make $6.1 million during the upcoming season, but his contract for the '22-23 season is non-guaranteed, meaning that he's not a long-term commitment for Boston.

In Dunn and Edwards, the Grizzlies get two guards at a decent value, and it never hurts to have some added guard depth behind rising star Ja Morant. Dunn, known for being a tough defender, is on an expiring $5 million contract and Carsen Edwards has a $1.9 million team option for next season. Thus, neither player represents a long-term commitment on the part of the Grizzlies.

The move is a pretty low-risk, somewhat high-reward move for each team. These players could potentially help contribute to their new respective squads, but neither team is deeply invested, so if things don't work out, it won't be difficult for either to move on.