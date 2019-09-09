Grizzlies aren't interested in buying out Andre Iguodala, want him to report to training camp, per report

It appears that Andre Iguodala won't be joining a contender any time soon. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies want the veteran swingman to report to training camp, and at this time have no interest in a buyout.

Sources: Memphis wants three-time champion Andre Iguodala to report to training camp and is refusing right now to engage in buyout, which would prevent Iguodala from finishing a Hall of Fame career on his terms because this may be his final NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2019

A three-time champion, and the Finals MVP in 2015, the Golden State Warriors traded Iguodala and a first-round pick to the Grizzlies earlier this offseason as part of their roster shakeup. Most observers expected that the Grizzlies would then release him and he would be free to sign elsewhere, but it doesn't look like that will be happening -- at least not yet.

While that may be frustrating for Iguodala, it makes plenty of sense from the Grizzlies' perspective. If they bought out Iguodala, contenders would be lining up to sign him, and they're well aware. As valuable as Iguodala would be to a team like the Lakers or Clippers, they'd likely be willing to give up an asset to get him. The problem is that because Iguodala was already traded this offseason, he isn't eligible to be moved again until Dec. 15.

Until then, Iguodala could be a helpful player for a young Grizzlies team. While they're still in the middle of what figures to be a long rebuild, they have some nice young pieces, and a veteran like Iguodala could be a huge boost for their locker room if he's engaged.

Regardless of what ends up happening, it will be interesting to see what happens here. Iguodala clearly doesn't want to play for the Grizzlies in what could be the final season of his career, and for good reason, as they'll be near the bottom of the standings. At the same time, the Grizzlies understandably don't want to give him up for nothing. Who will blink first?