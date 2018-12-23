Grizzlies at Lakers odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line as LeBron and Co. host Memphis

After losing two straight to the Wizards and Nets, the Lakers got back on track with a 112-104 win over the Pelicans on Friday. LeBron James posted a triple double with 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, though he was a pretty inefficient 8 for 20 from the field including 0 of 4 from three. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are in the worst slide of their season, having lost five straight and seven of their last eight. Taking on the Lakers in L.A. wouldn't appear to be the best remedy for an ailing team.

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Grizzlies at Lakers.

Grizzlies at Lakers game info

Date: Sunday, Dec. 23

Sunday, Dec. 23 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles



Staples Center -- Los Angeles Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Should LeBron James or Marc Gasol be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.

Grizzlies at Lakers ATS odds, pick

Line: Lakers -5.5, via Westgate Superbook



Lakers -5.5, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: As mentioned, the Grizzlies have lost seven of their last eight games, and that streak began with a 23-point loss to the Lakers in Memphis. Throw in that Memphis, for the season, is under .500 against the spread on the road and as a road underdog, and all signs would point to the Lakers. But Memphis is one of the toughest teams in the league, and the threat of falling below .500 after starting the season so strongly is the kind of thing this team fight against.



As mentioned, the Grizzlies have lost seven of their last eight games, and that streak began with a 23-point loss to the Lakers in Memphis. Throw in that Memphis, for the season, is under .500 against the spread on the road and as a road underdog, and all signs would point to the Lakers. But Memphis is one of the toughest teams in the league, and the threat of falling below .500 after starting the season so strongly is the kind of thing this team fight against. Pick: Grizzlies

Grizzlies at Lakers O/U line, pick

Line: 208.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook



208.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The Grizzlies only scored 88 points the last time out against the Lakers. They have failed to crack 100 points since December 7th. The Lakers, meanwhile, haven't scored fewer than 108 points since November 29th. If the Grizzlies are going to keep it close, which I believe they will, it'll have to be low-scoring.

The Grizzlies only scored 88 points the last time out against the Lakers. They have failed to crack 100 points since December 7th. The Lakers, meanwhile, haven't scored fewer than 108 points since November 29th. If the Grizzlies are going to keep it close, which I believe they will, it'll have to be low-scoring. Pick: Under



Grizzlies at Lakers money line odds, pick