Grizzlies bolster frontcourt, reach deal with Joakim Noah for the veteran's minimum, per report

The Memphis Grizzlies have added some depth to their frontcourt.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies have agreed to terms on a deal with 33-year-old center Joakim Noah. The deal is expected to be for the veteran minimum.

The New York Knicks released Noah on Oct. 13 due to the fact that they were able to stretch out the final year of his contract. The stretch-provision waiver ended up saving the Knicks $12.6 million in cap space for the upcoming summer, which is why Noah was released.

Over the course of his 11-year NBA career, Noah has averaged 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49 percent from the field. In his final year with the Knicks, Noah only appeared in seven games and averaged just 1.7 points per contest. Noah got into a verbal altercation with then-head coach Jeff Hornacek in January and wasn't used very much the rest of the season.

Noah saw the bulk of his success as a member of the Chicago Bulls. The former Florida Gator was a two-time All-Star and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2014 when he averaged 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and registered 1.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies, back in action on Friday when it travels to Brooklyn to take on the Nets (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), currently have a very talented frontcourt that includes star center Marc Gasol and 2018 first-round pick Jaren Jackson Jr. However, the team doesn't have a ton of depth outside of that, so Noah could be an insurance policy and help some of Memphis' younger bigs develop.