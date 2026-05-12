Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died, his agency, Priority Sports, announced Tuesday afternoon. The 29-year-old was the 21st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, initially selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded a couple weeks later to the Grizzlies.

The cause of death is unclear.

"We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life," his agency said in a statement. "Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friends you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It's just impossible to put into words how much he'll be missed."

Clarke immediately made an impact when he entered the league, earning All-Rookie honors in his first year. He became one of Memphis' most important defensive players and an important offensive cog off the bench. Across seven seasons in the NBA, Clarke built a reputation as a tough, defensive-minded player. During Memphis' deepest postseason run in 2022, a season during which they won 56 regular-season games, he became a necessity on the floor because of his aggressive rebounding and ability to finish at the rim at a high rate.

Though he was never a full-time starter, he was part of the core of players the Grizzlies were trying to build into a championship-contending team over the last several years. Injuries, though, hindered Clarke's career the last few years, and he only played two games this season after recovering from a knee injury, then suffering a season-ending calf injury in December.

In April, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas and charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle while exceeding the speed limit and trafficking a controlled substance. He was released the following day on bond.

The Grizzlies released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver echoed that: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends and the Grizzlies organization."

A standout college career

An overlooked high school prospect from the class of 2015, Clarke began his college career at San Jose State, where he came off the bench as a freshman before blossoming into an all-conference performer as a sophomore in the 2016-17 season. He transferred to Gonzaga for the 2017-18 season as a sit-out transfer. Then, as a redshirt junior, he exploded onto the national scene as a star for a No. 1 seed Zags team that reached the 2019 Elite Eight.

Clarke earned second-team All-American honors from CBS Sports in his lone season with Gonzaga while averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. His standout season was highlighted by a career-high 36-point outburst on 15 of 18 shooting in a second-round NCAA Tournament victory over Baylor.

With his draft stock surging, Clarke opted to forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, where the Grizzlies traded up from No. 23 to select him with the No. 21 overall pick.