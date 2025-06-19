Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving after being pulled over and cited for speeding at 101 mph in a 55-mph zone in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Lafayette Journal & Courier, an Indiana State Police trooper clocked Edey's vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on State Road 25 near West Point on May 1.

Edey reportedly told the trooper he was attempting to pass another vehicle when he accelerated. He was cited and released at the scene, according to the report. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Edey is expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season after re-aggravating a left ankle injury during an offseason workout, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Edey underwent surgery and will be re-evaluated in four months, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported on June 10.

Edey first injured the ankle in November during a game against Denver and re-injured it after halftime, sidelining him for 12 games. Despite the setback, the 7-foot-4 center earned All-Rookie honors and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 66 games.

He played in all four of Memphis' first-round playoff losses to Oklahoma City, averaging 6.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 27 minutes per game.

The Grizzlies drafted Edey ninth overall in 2024 following a decorated college career at Purdue, where he won back-to-back national player of the year awards and led the Boilermakers to a national championship game appearance.