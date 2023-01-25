Memphis Grizzlies wing Danny Green plans to make his season debut on Feb. 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, the veteran announced on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room."

"That'll be the first one," Green said. "It's a week away from today. That'll put me at exactly eight months from surgery, where the tendon will feel pretty good."

As a member of the Philadelphia 76ers last May, Green tore his left ACL and LCL in the first quarter of their season-ending Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. He said on the podcast that he is "very lucky" to be returning so soon and is "starting to feel more comfortable and confident" during his ramp-up process.

"We've gotten a lot of 5-on-5s in, having a lot of fun doing it and actually just more excited about it," Green said. "Obviously rehab sucks. the process is a pain in the ass. But I think there is some joys and excitement to seeing yourself be able to come back to normal, feel normal, to be able to run again, to be able to walk, to jump, to be able to slide, to be able to shoot, to be able to dunk the ball."

Green, who moonlights as an analyst for ESPN, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday that the Grizzlies have been "an A-1 organization from top to bottom in handling this entire rehab with me." He is on a $10 million expiring contract, which means he's a natural trade candidate ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but he does not want to go anywhere.

"This is a place I hope that I can call home for the next couple years," Green told ESPN. "I'm lucky to be in a great situation with a winning team."

Green, 35, has been tying lineups together as a 3-and-D guy on teams with championship aspirations for more than a decade. How he'll fit on this one, though, is to be determined. Memphis' wing rotation crowded -- behind starters Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, reserves John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and David Roddy are in the picture, and the Grizzlies use two-point-guard lineups featuring Ja Morant and Tyus Jones, too.