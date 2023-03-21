Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is facing another automatic one-game suspension after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season on Monday night during the team's 112-108 comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks. Brooks finished with nine points, four rebounds, and five assists on the night.

During the middle of the third quarter, Brooks drove to the basket and threw down an impressive lefty jam over Maxi Kleber. He was rightfully impressed with himself for the play but celebrated with a bit too much enthusiasm in front of the Mavericks' bench; his little shimmy earned him a quick technical.

To little surprise, this was not the first bit of extracurriculars involving Brooks on the night. Early in the game, he got into it with Kyrie Irving, who wasn't impressed. "Keep playing that dumb--- defense," Irving said. That trash talk ended up backfiring on Irving, who scored 28 points but was held to 10-of-24 from the field as the Mavericks blew a 16-point second-half lead.

Earlier this month, Brooks received his 16th technical foul of the season, which is the regular season's limit for players and coaches. Once someone hits that mark, they are automatically suspended for one game; for every two additional technicals throughout the season, they are then suspended for another game. Brooks was the first player to reach that mark, though he was later joined by his main rival, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The technical foul saga is just the latest bit of trouble for Brooks, who has cemented his controversial status with several on-court incidents this season. Back in February, he was suspended for a game for hitting Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell with a low blow. More recently, he was fined $35,000 earlier this month for shoving a camera operator to the ground during the team's loss to the Miami Heat.