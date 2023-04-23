Dillon Brooks will face no further punishment from the league for his actions during the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round series, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks declined to speak to the media on Saturday following the game.

Just 17 seconds into the second half of Game 3, Brooks was ejected for hitting LeBron James in the groin. James writhed on the floor in clear pain, and the officials went to replay to determine if further action was needed. They quickly called Brooks for a flagrant-2 foul, ejecting him from the game in the process.

Here's a look at the play:

This is just the latest incident this postseason of a player being hit in the area. James Harden was ejected from Game 3 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets for hitting Royce O'Neale in the groin late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia victory. Earlier in the game, Joel Embiid received a flagrant foul for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin, but he was not ejected. This is not even the first time that James has been hit in that area in the playoffs. In 2016, Draymond Green was infamously suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals after being assessed a flagrant foul for hitting James in the groin in Game 4.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Green's recent suspension for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings was also possibly instructive here. The NBA noted in its suspension that part of the decision to suspend Green relied on his history of committing similar offenses in the past. Brooks has a similar history. He was ejected for Game 2 of last season's series between the Grizzlies and Warriors for a dirty hit on Gary Payton II and was then suspended for Game 3 of that series. This season, he was suspended for a game in March for earning his 16th technical foul. He was ejected from a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the year for hitting Donovan Mitchell in the groin.

Brooks and James have had a heated series in the press. Brooks said before the postseason began that he wanted to face James in the first round so he could "knock him out right away." After Game 2, Brooks defended his trash talk on James by saying "I don't care, he's old."