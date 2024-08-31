The Memphis Grizzlies were hoping to come into the 2024-25 season healthy and whole and ready to reassume their position among the up-and-coming Western Conference contenders, but that idea has already taken a hit with the news that GG Jackson sustained a broken fifth metatarsal (bone that connects pinky toe to ankle) in his right foot, the team announced.

Jackson is will be having surgery next week, His timeline for recovery and return is unknown at this point.

Jackson, who was the youngest player in the league last season, emerged as perhaps the steal of the 2023 draft after the Grizzlies took him at No. 45 overall and he went on to average 14.6 PPG on better than 55% true shooting.

Jackson and Vince Williams Jr., who blossomed last season after Memphis grabbed with the 45th pick in 2022, have been the two main additions to the Grizzlies over the past few years, in essence, as they were certainly not expected to be this good this soon.

Jackson, specifically, was a questionable shooter coming out of South Carolina as an 18-year old freshman, but halfway through last season he was near the top of rookie shooter boards and wound up making better than 35% of his 3s on over six attempts per game. He showed legit range as a catch shooter and can put the ball on the floor against closeouts.

Jackson is long and pretty athletic. His finishing numbers weren't great but he has a clear feel for finding buckets in traffic with footwork and craft. The Grizzlies will miss him, but chances are he'll be back at some point in the 2024-25 season. He isn't a player whose absence is going to undercut their season.

If Ja Morant and company can get out of the gate well, stay healthy and sustain some success until Jackson returns, he can be a real shot at the arm whenever he gets back.