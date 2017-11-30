Grizzlies GM: We're not rebuilding, won't trade Mike Conley or Marc Gasol

There was no fired-coach bounce for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

In their first game after David Fizdale was relieved of his coaching duties Monday afternoon, the Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 104-95, making it nine straight losses for Memphis. But despite the firing of Fizdale, the lengthy losing streak and injuries to a number of players, including Mike Conley, Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace says the team will not be rebuilding. Nor, will they be trading stars Conley or Marc Gasol. Via ESPN:

The Memphis Grizzlies will not shift into rebuilding mode this season, general manager Chris Wallace told ESPN after the team's losing streak was extended to nine games on Wednesday, two days after the firing of head coach David Fizdale. "We have no intention to trade Marc," Wallace told ESPN when asked if the franchise might consider dealing the 32-year-old big man. "We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that's not happening. "It's not just Marc that this whole equation is about. It's also Mike Conley, when he comes back. We've got two guys among the elite in the league at their respective positions that are still very much in their window with an awful lot of tread left on their tires."

In fact, not only will the Grizzlies not be tearing things down, but Wallace says it's "full speed ahead," and he still expects the Grizz to be a playoff team.

"We're full speed ahead," Wallace said. "We've been in the playoffs seven years in a row. We've got a team when fully healthy and we get everything together is more athletic, more versatile and more potent offensively than we've had for a number of years. Even though the going has been a little difficult early, there's still 62 [games] to play. We believe in this team. We're hoping -- got our fingers crossed -- that we'll get everybody healthy soon. "Our expectation always is to be a playoff team and have a chance to do some things when we get in there. We're behind in the standings right now, but it's a long way to go. When we get our guys back, I think we'll surge."

Despite being 7-13, the Grizzlies do sit just 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who currently sit in eighth in the West. And with the middle and bottom of the Western Conference looking rather uninspiring this season, the Grizzlies are by no means out of it if they can get everyone healthy.

And from a longer-term perspective, deciding to start a rebuild after nearly a decade of winning is a decision you have to think long and hard about, especially in a small market like Memphis. Plus, the Grizzlies owe the Celtics their (protected) first-round pick in 2019, so there's a chance they could start rebuilding and then not even have a first-round pick in the second season of the project, which would not be good at all.