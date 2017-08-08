Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore has surgery to repair broken foot, out at least 12 weeks

Ben McLemore signed with the Grizzlies with hopes of living up to his status as a top 10 draft pick after a disappointing run in Sacramento. However, a foot injury will very likely delay his fresh start. The Grizzlies announced in a statement Tuesday that McLemore broke his right foot and will miss 12 weeks following surgery. The injury occurred during an offseason pickup game.

Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace announced that guard Ben McLemore has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The injury occurred when he landed on another player's foot after driving to the basket during a pick-up game in Los Angeles. McLemore underwent successful surgery and will be out an estimated 12 weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery.

McLemore just signed a two-year, $10.7 million contract with Memphis in the offseason. The Grizzlies have high hopes for him, but losing him early on is not a significant loss as long as he makes a full recovery.

A few years ago he might have not missed any game time at all, but the NBA plans to move the schedule up and start in mid-October this season. As a result, McLemore will likely not return until around Halloween.