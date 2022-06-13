The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to build off the success they had during the 2021-22 NBA season. In that vein, the Grizzlies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced on Monday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Jenkins took over as head coach of the Grizzlies in June of 2019, and he has led the team to consecutive postseason appearances. Last year, the team lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round. This past season, Memphis advanced to the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The team's regular-season record of 56-26 was tied for the best in franchise history, and was good for second best in the entire NBA. Now, the Grizzlies will look to advance even further under Jenkins' guidance. The team's last conference finals appearance came in 2013.

"Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well deserved," Grizzlies general manager Zachary Kleiman said in a statement. "The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis' first championship."

Jenkins came in second in Coach of the Year voting for the '21-22 season behind Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, and he was named the league's Coach of the Month for December.

In addition to Jenkins, the Grizzlies have also recently agreed to extensions with Kleiman and young forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Reigning NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Ja Morant is also eligible for a rookie-scale extension this summer that he's sure to receive. With several key pieces in place for the foreseeable future, Memphis' future certainly appears bright.