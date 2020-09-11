The NBA coaching carousel is in full swing these days. There's been numerous firings and hirings in the past few months, and the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers are all still without a head coach.

But for all the intrigue surrounding those jobs, and some of the ones already filled -- Steve Nash to the Brooklyn Nets, for instance -- the Memphis Grizzlies may have made the most fascinating hire of the year. Early on Friday morning, the team announced that they've added Sonia Raman as an assistant coach. She'll make an enormous leap from Division III basketball, where she was the head coach of MIT's women's team.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said in a statement. "She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff."

According to The Athletic, Raman "blew away the Grizzlies with her Xs and Os knowledge and personal skills in the interview process," and will "have the full spectrum of assistant coaching responsibilities."

Raman led MIT for 12 seasons, taking the program to new heights. Under her tenure, they won their conference championship for the first time in school history in 2018, then did it again in 2019, and also made multiple NCAA tournament appearances. Raman is the school's all-time winningest coach.

This is now the second straight season that an NCAA women's basketball head coach has left to take an NBA assistant job. Lindsay Gottlieb moved from California last season to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. Raman will replace Niele Ivey on the Grizzlies staff, after the former Notre Dame star returned to her alma mater to take over that historic program.