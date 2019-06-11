Grizzlies hiring Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach, per report

The Memphis Grizzlies have a new head coach.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach. Jenkins will be replacing J.B. Bickerstaff, who was relieved of his duties in April after two seasons with the team.

Jenkins has served as an assistant under head coach Mike Budenholzer since 2013, first with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-2018) and then with the Bucks (2018-19). Prior to that he served as a head coach with the Austin Spurs of the G League. In his first act as a head coach in the NBA, Jenkins will be tasked with leading the lottery-bound Grizzlies back into the playoff picture in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Before they hired him, the Grizzlies met with Jenkins three different times, including once with team owner Robert Pera last week. The Grizzlies also interviewed other candidates, including Warriors assistant Jarron Collins and Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen.

In addition to firing Bickerstaff at the start of the offseason, the Grizzlies also demoted general manager Chris Wallace to scout, and promoted Tayshaun Price to vice president of basketball affairs.

"In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations," Pera said, via the NBA. "I look forward to a re-energized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team."

The Grizzlies were the final team looking for a new head coach, so every team in the NBA now has a head coach in place as the draft and free agency approaches.