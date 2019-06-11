Grizzlies hiring Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach, per report
The Grizzlies finally find their replacement for J.B. Bickerstaff, meaning all NBA teams now have a head coach in place
The Memphis Grizzlies have a new head coach.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach. Jenkins will be replacing J.B. Bickerstaff, who was relieved of his duties in April after two seasons with the team.
Jenkins has served as an assistant under head coach Mike Budenholzer since 2013, first with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-2018) and then with the Bucks (2018-19). Prior to that he served as a head coach with the Austin Spurs of the G League. In his first act as a head coach in the NBA, Jenkins will be tasked with leading the lottery-bound Grizzlies back into the playoff picture in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
Before they hired him, the Grizzlies met with Jenkins three different times, including once with team owner Robert Pera last week. The Grizzlies also interviewed other candidates, including Warriors assistant Jarron Collins and Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen.
In addition to firing Bickerstaff at the start of the offseason, the Grizzlies also demoted general manager Chris Wallace to scout, and promoted Tayshaun Price to vice president of basketball affairs.
"In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations," Pera said, via the NBA. "I look forward to a re-energized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team."
The Grizzlies were the final team looking for a new head coach, so every team in the NBA now has a head coach in place as the draft and free agency approaches.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Warriors fear K.D. tore Achilles
Durant's return to the Warriors in the NBA Finals was cut short due to another injury
-
NBA Mock Draft: Reddish to Hawks
This two-round mock draft shows how it could go on a very busy draft night for Atlanta
-
NBA DFS Game 6 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Tabloids make KD injury about the Knicks
Toronto fans aren't the only ones getting pushback for their reaction to KD going down
-
Warriors stars call out Raptors fans
Warriors players weren't happy with Raptors fans on Monday night
-
Raptors still believe after Game 5 loss
Toronto wasn't quite sharp enough to deny the Warriors a final game at Oracle Arena