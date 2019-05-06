Grizzlies interview Warriors assistant Jarron Collins for head coaching vacancy, per report

The Golden State Warriors might lose an assistant coach over the offseason. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Warriors assistant Jarron Collins interviewed for the Memphis Grizzlies' head coaching vacancy on Sunday.

Collins has been a part of Golden State's recent run of success, as he joined the organization in 2014 following an 11-year NBA career in which he played for the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Portland Trailblazers. During his time with the Warriors, he's primarily been tasked with overseeing the development of the Warriors' frontcourt players like Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and recently DeMarcus Cousins, per NBC Sports.

This isn't the first time that Collins has interviewed for a head coaching gig. He also interviewed with the Atlanta Hawks last summer before they ultimately hired Lloyd Pierce. Though the Warriors would miss Collins on the sideline if he were to get the gig in Memphis, he would have the full support of the franchise as he embraced new opportunities.

"We want all of our coaches to expand their horizons," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Monday. "If they get an opportunity like that, we're all for it. So I know they have other candidates so we'll see what happens but Jarron is highly qualified to make the next move.

"He's really really smart, a great communicator, collaborator. He's been a fun guy to work with over the years and he just gets it. It's a group effort, to be part of the team to do your share and support everybody else, which he's about. Jarron is really good at it."

After working with him for several seasons, Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson thinks that Collins would make an excellent head coach.

"He'd be great," Thompson told reporters. "He's like the same as when he played, very unselfish, puts team first... so I think he'd be a great coach."

According to Shelburne, the Grizzlies also recently interviewed Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen for their head coaching position.