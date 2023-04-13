Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has filed a countersuit against Josh Holloway, the high school basketball player involved in an incident during a pickup game at Morant's house last July, as first reported by the Daily Memphian's Drew Hill. In the court filings (via Action News 5), Morant said that Holloway:

Intentionally threw a basketball at his face, which could have ended Morant's career.

Walked aggressively toward Morant with his fists clenched, as if he were about to hit him.

Threatened to return to Morant's house and light it up "like a a firework show," as he left.

Threatened Morant again in a Snapchat post.

Lied to police about Morant flashing a gun.

Violated a court order by leaking details of a sealed case to the media.

Caused Morant to be "subjected to castigation and ridicule" and made him suffer both "personal humiliation" and "impairment of the character and reputation that he has worked for years to build in the Memphis community," while making him "more circumspect" when dealing with the media.

Cost Morant money by hurting his chances to make an All-NBA team this season.

A week ago, the Washington Post published a story by Molly Hensley-Clancy and Gus Garcia-Roberts, in which Holloway said Morant attacked him after the teenager checked the ball to him and it slipped through Morant's hands and hit the Grizzlies star in the chin. In September, Holloway's mother, Myca, sued Morant and Davonte Pack (Morant's friend), on his behalf, alleging that they repeatedly punched him in the head and face, even after he had fallen to the ground. Holloway's mother also pushed for Morant to be charged criminally, but the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shelved the case, citing a lack of evidence.

Holloway, who turned 18 in March, told the Post, "[Morant and Pack] haven't taken any accountability for their actions. I don't think you should be jumping a kid over a basketball game, regardless of any situation that should happen. So that's why I just keep pursuing it."

Morant's and Pack's lawyers have characterized the suit as a "shakedown" and, in interviews with detectives, referenced since-dismissed lawsuits that Holloway's mother filed against a school district and a fire department, per the Post.

Holloway's mother told the Post that her claims in those suits were legitimate, as are the claims in this one.

In the countersuit, Morant alleged that he hit Holloway only once, acting in self-defense, and that he is the victim of slander, battery and assault.