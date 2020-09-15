Earlier this month, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was named 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year. It came as little surprise after his terrific season, and Morant fell just one vote short of winning the award unanimously. Now, in what is also unsurprising news, Morant has added another honor to his resume.

On Tuesday evening, the league announced the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Teams, and Morant headlined the First Team along with the No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Rounding out the squad was Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall.

The Second Team featured Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Heat guard Tyler Herro, Toronto Raptors forward Terence Davis II, Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.

Morant received 100 First Team votes, making him the only player to make the team unanimously. Nunn, Clarke and Williamson were also far ahead of any other vote-getters. The last spot on the First Team, though, was decided by a narrow margin, as Paschall eked out the honor by one point over Herro, 116-115.

The only players to receive First Team votes but not make either All-Rookie team were New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett, and Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle.

Memphis is the first franchise to have multiple players on the First Team since 2017 when both Joel Embiid and Dario Saric made it for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Grizzlies also pulled off that feat back in 2002, when Pau Gasol and Shane Battier were both on the First Team.