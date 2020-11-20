The Memphis Zoo is home to a newborn baby giraffe and its name will be familiar to anyone who follows the city's NBA team. The animal has been named Ja Raffe, after Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. According to a press release from the Memphis Zoo, Ja Raffe was born on Nov. 10. It is the son of Niklas and Angela Kate and also has a sister named Ally at the zoo.

Morant and Ja Raffe are a very similar in size as baby giraffes usually tend to "stand over six feet tall," according to National Geographic. The Grizzlies guard sis listed at 6-foot-3, so there's not a huge difference at the present time.

Morant actually took some time to stop by the Memphis Zoo on Friday and visit Ja Raffe. The Grizzlies star posed for photos with the giraffe and even said in an Instagram live video that he'd dunk on Ja Raffe.

Despite only being 21, Morant has quickly blossomed into one of the most talented young players that the NBA has to offer. Morant recently won the Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds during his first season in the league.

Morant is one of the most exciting players around, so it makes complete sense that the Memphis Zoo is naming their new addition after the Grizzlies star. Once he's fully grown, Ja Raffe will probably be dunk a little bit easier than Morant.