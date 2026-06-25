Grizzlies, Jazz, Wizards among NBA Draft winners; USMNT to close World Cup group play vs. Türkiye

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🏀 Five things to know Thursday

⚽ Do not miss this: USMNT's final group stage match

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The United States Men's National Team has already won its group in the group stage of the World Cup, but there is one match left before the team can focus on the knockout stage. It is nearly a lock in all projections that Bosnia and Herzegovina await the USMNT in the Round of 32. Despite almost nothing to play for, the Americans must first deal with Türkiye on Thursday night.

There is positive news to heap on top of the other positives, with star Christian Pulisic set to return to the pitch after missing USMNT's 2-0 win over Australia last Friday. Coach Mauricio Pochettino -- who promised a heavy rotation against Türkiye -- has seen the team transform completely since taking the job, embracing his attacking mentality and seeing positive returns after a rocky start, as explained by Pardeep Cattry.

Cattry: "Two games in, the World Cup run has so far offered plenty of validation to Pochettino's methods. The players have spoken of a learning curve when it comes to the coach's tactical vision, a fluid attack-minded strategy coming together at just the right time. He admitted, though, there was an entirely separate learning curve he and his staff had to deal with.



"'We were so naive when we signed our contract. I don't know if I can explain," he said on Tuesday. "We misjudged the situation. It was worse than we really believed because we were so excited, because we explained to the players from Day One when we signed, we said it's the World Cup ... It was with too much energy and then when we arrived here, we received a big bang, punch and we were knocked out for a while. We said, 'What the f---?''"

Catch up on more World Cup news and notes:

🏈 The best NFL team from every decade

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Sometimes the best way to look ahead to the next NFL season is to look back. That's exactly what Bryan DeArdo did, looking back at every decade in NFL history, dating back to the league's inception in 1920, to determine the best team from each 10-year period.

From the Canton/Cleveland Bulldogs in the 1920s to the modern-day Kansas City Chiefs, there are plenty of legendary squads on the list. A few franchises appeared on the list more than once, but only one appeared in back-to-back decades: the New England Patriots.

DeArdo: "The 2010s marked the first full decade of the Super Bowl era in which only one team won multiple Super Bowls. After another Super Bowl loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, the Patriots ended their decade-long drought by upsetting the defending champion Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Seattle, a year after routing Manning's Broncos in the Super Bowl, came one yard away from winning back-to-back titles.



"From 2014-18, the Patriots won three Super Bowls and four AFC titles while cementing their status as the NFL's greatest dynasty. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick also earned unofficial recognition as the greatest quarterback and coach of all time."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Mariners at Pirates, 12:35 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚾ Athletics at Giants, 3:45 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚽ World Cup: Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m. on FS1

⚽ World Cup: Ecuador vs. Germany, 4 p.m. on FOX

⚾ Phillies at Nationals, 6:45 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚽ World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, 7 p.m. on FOX

⚽ World Cup: Tunisia vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Cubs at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Sparks at Tempo, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ World Cup: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Wings at Aces, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ World Cup: Türkiye vs. United States, 10 p.m. on FOX