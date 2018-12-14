Grizzlies' Joakim Noah says he failed with Knicks because 'I'm too lit to play in New York City'

To call Joakim Noah a bust for the Knicks would be kind. After signing a four-year, $72 million contract with New York in 2016, Noah was cut just two years into his contract, and he played just seven games with the Knicks last season. Noah's reason for flaming out in New York was very honest: He just wasn't ready to play in the city that never sleeps.

"I can look back at it and say I was ready for New York City, but I wasn't," Noah said on the 'Chris Vernon Show' in Memphis, per the NY Daily News. "Not just the pressure. I remember after the first game I had 60 people in my house. I'm too lit to play in New York City. Memphis is perfect for me."

Noah was booted from team activities after an altercation with coach Jeff Hornacek, but that didn't change his ways.

"When I got kicked off the team, it was New York Fashion Week and I was getting paid a lot of money and I had no direction," Noah said. "And so I really had to make a decision of how I wanted to live my life because if I kept going in the direction I was going and staying in New York I probably wouldn't be here right now."

The 33-year-old center said of his time with the Bulls: "We were lit in Chicago but I was young so you recover faster."

"I'm getting paid millions of dollars and have nothing to do and I'm 32 years old," he continued. "And so I really had to really lock in and set a routine for myself and set my training. Because partying and being an athlete don't go hand-in-hand."

The Grizzlies are now sixth in the Western Conference, and Noah is looking to make an impact as a role player. Memphis, back in action on Friday against the Miami Heat (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), is undoubtedly quite the change of scenery for him, but as of now it looks like it's just the change of scenery he needed.