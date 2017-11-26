Grizzlies lose to Nets 98-88, making 8 straight losses

It’s ugly right now.

The Memphis Grizzlies had lost too many in a row to keep track of heading in to this evening’s game- just kidding, it was seven. On Sunday, they were looking to get back on track with a game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have not been great this year, but they do at a faster pace, and the Grizzlies have struggled with that type in the past, losing to this same Nets team at home last year.

Marc Gasol was aggressive to start the game taking two of the first four shots for the Grizzlies. Gasol racked up 8 points mid way through the first quarter. The defense looked better for the Grizzlies, but they still lacked chemistry as a team. A lot of these players are still learning how to play together. JaMychal Green got in on the action with several big rebounds and a few buckets. Marc Gasol continued to stay aggressive even though the Nets were making him work extremely hard to get open after those first 8 points.

Ben McLemore came into the game and he continued to struggle committing several turnovers in a row. Andrew Harrison got back in the game after Coach Fizdale stated that he had to Mario Chalmers some more rest. Jarell Martin came into the game and played two minutes, then committed two fouls. The bench unit did not have a whole lot of offensive weapons on the team, they leaned on Tyreke Evans quite a bit.

Chandler Parsons came in at the start of the second quarter presumably to help with the scoring situation that the Grizzlies were in and he scored on the first possession. Chandler and Tyreke Evans continued to score the basketball for the Grizzlies pushing the Grizzlies lead to seven points. Andrew Harrison continued to struggle in the game, committing several unnecessary fouls and turnovers.

Chandler Parsons hit several more threes scoring twelve points in just ten minutes of action. The Grizzlies slowed down in the middle of the second quarter and struggled on offense allowing the Nets to cut the lead to two points. Chandler Parsons went to the locker room in the middle of the second quarter after tweaking his right knee in the game. Thankfully for the Grizzlies, Tyreke continued to score the basketball to keep the Grizzlies tied at halftime.

Chandler Parsons did not start the third quarter and Tyreke Evans started in his place. The Nets immediately built a 6 point lead behind a couple three pointers and a poor defense by the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies continued to let the Nets shoot uncontested and get to the basket at will. The Nets built a thirteen point lead and the Grizzlies only scored two points in the first four minutes of the third quarter. It did not get any better any time soon. It was announced that Chandler Parsons would not return because knee tightness and the Grizzlies got sixteen points to the Nets. The third quarter was a total disaster and they ended up down fourteen points.

The fourth quarter started about as great as the third ended, with the Grizzlies giving up three pointers and having a hard time finding points on offense. They tried throwing the ball into the post to JaMychal Green to let him try and score some offense but that did not work either. Ben McLemore found a few shots and the Grizzlies started to play better defense. Deyonta Davis and James Ennis got into the scoring column as well bringing the Grizzlies back within five points with just over seven minutes left to play.

They tried to come back and tie the game up but they just did not have the the offense to do it even against a terrible Nets defense. Marc Gasol never re-entered the game after leaving it in the third quarter and Coach David Fizdale was content letting the bench unit finish the game. The Grizzlies tried to make a run and they almost did, but their poor defense got in the way. The Grizzlies lose to the Nets 98-88 for their 8th straight loss.

