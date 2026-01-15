The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Orlando Magic in the NBA Berlin Game 2026 on Thursday, marking the league's first-ever regular season game in the country. Memphis is coming off a 103-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, while Orlando downed the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118 that same day. The Grizzlies (17-22) are 3-9 against Eastern Conference foes, while the Magic (22-18) are 7-4 against the West. Berlin native Franz Wagner (ankle) will make his return for Orlando after being out since Dec. 7. Orlando's Jalen Suggs (knee) and Memphis' Ja Morant (calf) are among those listed as out.

Tip-off from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies lead the all-time series 31-26, and have won seven of the last eight meetings. Orlando is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Grizzlies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Grizzlies vs. Magic spread: Orlando -4.5 at DraftKings Grizzlies vs. Magic over/under: 229.5 points Grizzlies vs. Magic money line: Memphis +167, Orlando -200 Grizzlies vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Grizzlies vs. Magic streaming: Amazon Prime

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (229.5 points). The total has gone Under in three of the last five head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in four of the last five Grizzlies games, and in three of the last four Magic games. Memphis is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games, while Orlando is 2-4 ATS in its last six. The SportsLine model is projecting Memphis's Jaren Jackson Jr. to score 21.7 points on average and be one of five Grizzlies players to score 10.4 or more points. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, is projected to have 23.3 points as five Magic players score 11.4 points or more.

