Grizzlies' Marc Gasol fined $15K for cursing on TV after snapping 11-game losing streak

When you're in the middle of a losing streak, sometimes it seems like it's never going to end. So when you finally do get that elusive win, the sense of relief can be almost euphoric.

It appears that's what was going on with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol on Monday, after his team snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gasol had the added anxiety of having been blamed for the firing of former Memphis coach David Fizdale, so there were a lot of emotions going on in his postgame interview.

Gasol answered the reporter's question by listing things that the team did well and what they need to do in the future to keep winning games. Then he concluded with the colorful phrase, "Overall, we won. F--- it."

Marc Gasol after the #Grizzlies snap the 11 game losing streak: “Overall, we won so f*ck it.” pic.twitter.com/nQdVe9CHqb https://t.co/x2gCk0hZn9 — Grizzlies Social (@GrizzliesSocial) December 5, 2017

Hey, you can't really blame the guy. But rules are rules, and when the NBA caught wind of the naughty word on live TV they hit him with a $15,000 fine. From the NBA:

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during a live television interview, it was announced to day by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Gasol made his comments following the Grizzlies' 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 4 at FedExForum.

Gasol and the Grizzlies hope to put their losing ways behind them as they take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday. If they do manage to win, you can bet that Gasol will be a little more careful with his language afterward.