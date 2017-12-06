Grizzlies' Marc Gasol fined $15K for cursing on TV after snapping 11-game losing streak
Gasol expressed the sentiment of every Grizzlies fan, but got a little too colorful
When you're in the middle of a losing streak, sometimes it seems like it's never going to end. So when you finally do get that elusive win, the sense of relief can be almost euphoric.
It appears that's what was going on with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol on Monday, after his team snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gasol had the added anxiety of having been blamed for the firing of former Memphis coach David Fizdale, so there were a lot of emotions going on in his postgame interview.
Gasol answered the reporter's question by listing things that the team did well and what they need to do in the future to keep winning games. Then he concluded with the colorful phrase, "Overall, we won. F--- it."
Hey, you can't really blame the guy. But rules are rules, and when the NBA caught wind of the naughty word on live TV they hit him with a $15,000 fine. From the NBA:
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during a live television interview, it was announced to day by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Gasol made his comments following the Grizzlies' 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 4 at FedExForum.
Gasol and the Grizzlies hope to put their losing ways behind them as they take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday. If they do manage to win, you can bet that Gasol will be a little more careful with his language afterward.
-
Warriors vs. Hornets odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Hornets-Warriors game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch Wolves vs. Clippers
Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Hornets
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, who is dealing with a sprained ankle
-
LaVar's latest interview is must-listen
LaVar has the easy solution for the Lakers, losers of five straight and 8-15 on the season
-
Super-agent Andy Miller steps down
Miller represented Kyle Lowry and Kristaps Porzingis, among other players
-
Star Power Index: Steph hurt, Russ grim
Also, Simmons, Mitchell and Tatum are making this Rookie of the Year race one for the ages
Add a Comment