Grizzlies' Mike Conley out for at least two weeks with Achilles injury

After a great start to the season, the Grizzlies have struggled, winning two of their past eight games to slip to 7-7. A big part of that has to do with Mike Conley struggling; the point guard missed their most recent loss to the Pacers and had two poor shooting performances before that.

Now they're going to be without Conley. The 30-year-old is out with a sore heel and Achilles tendon. The team has no timetable for his return, but they will re-evaluate him in two weeks.

Until Conley's return the Grizzlies will likely look toward Mario Chalmers to takeover the minutes and some of Conley's duties. The Grizzlies are the type of team, and franchise, that can survive injuries to key players like Conley. Obviously it was a different coaching staff and roster, but this is the same organization that made the playoffs two years ago despite having 28 different players throughout the season. They handle this stuff well.

Conley is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds on 38 percent shooting. Those numbers are all well below his career-best performance last season (20.5, 6.3, 3.5 and 46 percent), and the hope now is that some rest could get him back to his usual performance.