Grizzlies owner Robert Pera will retain controlling interest of team following buy-sell process

As the Grizzlies lose games on the court there has been a battle for controlling interest of the franchise off of it. On Monday, majority owner Robert Pera announced to season-ticket holders that the Grizzlies' franchise will not be changing hands. A process known as the buy-sell clause required Pera to inform the NBA of his future intentions with the team. via Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that controlling owner Robert Pera has sent formal notice to the NBA that he will retain his controlling interest in the team in connection with the "buy-sell" process. This decision was shared earlier this evening in an open letter from Pera to Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members.

The buy-sell clause was initiated by minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Strauss back in November. It forced Pera to decide if he wanted to buy out the two minority shares or sell his own 25 percent share of the team.

The process for that would work as such. Forbes listed the Grizzlies as being worth $1.025 billion. If Kaplan offered to buy the franchise for that much, Pera would have to buy out his share by paying 14 percent of $1.025 billion. (h/t Memphis Commercial Appeal)

The buy-sell clause was implemented into Pera's purchase of the Grizzlies at the suggestion of former NBA commissioner David Stern. It can be initiated by Kaplan and Strauss if they don't like being minority owners under Pera. It now gives the two a chance to cash out on the huge value in current NBA franchises.

Grizzlies fans are probably happy they don't have to worry about the team changing ownership amidst a very important offseason. Memphis is having a dreadful season on the court and will have to make some tough decisions about its future. This deal going through allows Pera and the front office to focus on purely basketball.