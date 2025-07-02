Just one day after agreeing to a five-year, $240 million extension with Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies announced that their star big man will undergo a procedure on a turf toe injury in his right foot he suffered during "a live basketball run offsite."

Jackson, 25, was examined Monday and it was determined that surgery was needed to fix the issue, the team said. Jackson is expected to make a full recovery, though an update and preliminary timeline on his return won't be determined until after the procedure.

It's a cruel twist of fate for Memphis and for Jackson individually as the team and player have both dealt with significant injury issues the past few seasons. Jackson played in 74 games in 2024-25 -- the second-most in his career -- but he suffered an ankle injury late in the season. Jackson also missed significant time in 2023-24, when the Grizzlies were the team most impacted by injury in the NBA according to Spotrac's calculations, which factor in player salary. In 2020, Jackson suffered a torn meniscus in the bubble and missed much of the 2020-21 season recovering.

Jackson is coming off a career year after winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game on 48.8/37.5/78.1 shooting splits to earn him All-Star honors for the first time.

The Grizzlies, who traded Desmond Bane earlier in the offseason, are retooling with Jackson and Ja Morant as their headliners. However, Jackson is now the third Memphis big man dealing with injury this offseason alone. Zach Edey had ankle surgery and Brandon Clarke is coming off a PCL sprain.