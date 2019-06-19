Grizzlies trade Mike Conley to Jazz in multiplayer deal that includes Jae Crowder, future first-round draft pick, per report

The Memphis Grizzlies have finally traded franchise star Mike Conley.

After spending weeks leading into the trade deadline in February 2019 trying to part ways with Conley, Memphis has reportedly traded the veteran point guard to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen, the 23rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a future first-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Conley had been with the Grizzlies since being drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. During his tenure in Memphis, he led the franchise to its greatest period of success, resulting in seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2011 until 2017 along with a Western Conference finals appearance during the 2012-13 season.

It's worth mentioning that despite never making an All-NBA or All-Star squad, Conley was highly sought-after during the free agency period in 2016, and eventually signed a five-year deal worth $153 million, which at the time was the largest contract in NBA history.

On the other side of the deal, the Grizzlies acquire a couple of pieces that will help in their rebuild as they officially move on from the Grit'N'Grind era featuring Conley and Marc Gasol.

The 31-year-old Conley will now look to elevate the Jazz into being an elite team in the Western Conference heading into the 2019-20 season.