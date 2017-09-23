Grizzlies trade Troy Daniels to Suns for second-round pick

With a few teams already holding media day and training camp just around the corner, this isn't exactly trade season. If not for the Carmelo Anthony situation, trades wouldn't even be on people's minds at all.

So of course, early Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns made a trade out of nowhere.

The Grizzlies sent journeyman guard Troy Daniels and a 2018 second-round pick to the Suns in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick. So, yeah, basically the Grizzlies just sent Daniels to the Suns. Via NBA.com/Grizzlies:

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies have acquired a 2018 second round draft pick from the Phoenix Suns for guard Troy Daniels and one of the Grizzlies' three 2018 second round draft picks.

Daniels, who has played for four different teams in the last four seasons, is coming off his most productive season, averaging 8.2 points and shooting 38.9 percent from downtown over 67 games. The 6-4 Daniels is a strong 3-point shooter, boasting a career percentage of 39.9 percent.

With the Grizzlies' acquisition of Tyreke Evans and Ben McLemore during the offseason, it's unlikely that Daniels would have found much playing time this season. In Phoenix, however, Daniels should have a real chance to break into the backcourt rotation behind Devin Booker.