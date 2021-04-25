The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 32-27 overall and 16-15 at home, while the Grizzlies are 30-28 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Blazers limp into Sunday's contest having lost six of their last seven games. Memphis, meanwhile, has won three of its last five.

Portland is favored by four-points in the latest Blazers vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies spread: Portland -4

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 235.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis +165, Portland -185

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies knocked off the Trail Blazers by a final score of 130-128 on Friday. Ja Morant led the charge for Memphis, recording 33 points, 13 assists and five rebounds. Dillon Brooks also had a strong showing in Friday's victory, finishing with 25 points, three assists and two rebounds.

Memphis enters Sunday's rematch having covered the spread in six of its last seven games. The Grizzlies are also 4-2 against the spread in their last six meetings against Portland. However, Memphis is just 1-5 in its last six road games against the Trail Blazers.

What you need to know about the Trial Blazers

Portland has struggled on its home court recently, losing five consecutive home games. Damian Lillard was the leading scorer in Portland's setback against Memphis on Friday, finishing with 27 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds. Center Jusuf Nurkic was sensational in Friday's loss, recording a double-double with 26 points and 17 rebounds.

The Blazers are scoring 114.4 points per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Lillard paces Portland in scoring, averaging 28.5 points per game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers picks

