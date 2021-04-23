The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 32-26 overall and 16-14 at home, while the Grizzlies are 29-28 overall and 16-12 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Portland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5.

Blazers vs. Grizzlies spread: Blazers -3.5

Blazers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 232.5 points

Blazers vs. Grizzlies money line: Portland -165, Memphis +145

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland lost a tight decision to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, 106-105. Portland squandered a five-point lead with 1:03 left. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 22 points. He had missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury. For the season, Lillard is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Portland has lost three consecutive games and eight of its last 11. The Blazers are tied for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Derrick Jones Jr. (hip) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis fell 117-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Memphis was up 39-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Ja Morant (22 points) was the top scorer for the Grizzlies. Memphis has a half-game lead for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) remains out of the lineup for Memphis. He last played on April 17. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in 18 minutes as he made his season debut on Wednesday after recovering from knee surgery. Memphis will be trying to avoid a third consecutive loss on Friday.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Blazers picks

