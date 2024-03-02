The Memphis Grizzlies (20-40) and the Portland Trail Blazers (16-42) are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. It's the second matchup of a back-to-back for these teams after Portland won 122-92 on Friday evening. Both teams are dealing with a lengthy list of injury concerns. Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) are among the players out for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) missed Friday's game and his status is uncertain. Scoot Henderson (adductor), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) are among the key absences for Portland. Deandre Ayton (hand) missed Friday's game as well.

Memphis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Blazers odds, and the over/under is 209 points.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers spread: Grizzlies -2

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 209 points

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers money line: Grizzlies -135, Trail Blazers +114

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis should be motivated after a dreadful performance on Friday. Portland had struggled mightily before Friday, losing nine straight. The Grizzlies hope to have Jackson Jr. back in the lineup, and if he can go, that would go a long way in flipping the outcome in this back-to-back set.

Either way, Memphis will be leaning on a young group that is trying to carve out future playing time. Look for GG Jackson II (11.2 PPG), Santi Aldama (10.2 PPG) and Ziaire Williams (8.2 PPG) to be among the main drivers of the offense.

Why the Blazers can cover

Despite their overall struggles this season, there are some betting trends that point to success for Portland. The Blazers are 15-14 ATS on the road this year. They've been particularly strong in the second half of back-to-backs, going 7-2 ATS.

Portland dominated on Friday, holding the edge in most major statistical categories. The Blazers were particularly dominant on the boards, out-rebounding Memphis 46-30. They also held a 31-15 edge in assists. Second-year pro Jabari Walker had a big night off the bench, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in just 22 minutes.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers picks

