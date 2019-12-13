Grizzlies vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-3; Memphis 8-16

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Milwaukee is currently enjoying a 16-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday as they won 127-112. Milwaukee PG Eric Bledsoe looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Memphis and the Phoenix Suns, but Memphis stepped up in the second half. Memphis took their matchup against Phoenix 115-108. SF Dillon Brooks (27 points) was the top scorer for the Grizzlies.

Their wins bumped the Bucks to 22-3 and the Grizzlies to 8-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Grizzlies are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116 on average. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8-point favorite.

Series History

Milwaukee have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.