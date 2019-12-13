Grizzlies vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Memphis
Current Records: Milwaukee 22-3; Memphis 8-16
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Milwaukee is currently enjoying a 16-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday as they won 127-112. Milwaukee PG Eric Bledsoe looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Memphis and the Phoenix Suns, but Memphis stepped up in the second half. Memphis took their matchup against Phoenix 115-108. SF Dillon Brooks (27 points) was the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
Their wins bumped the Bucks to 22-3 and the Grizzlies to 8-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Grizzlies are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116 on average. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8-point favorite.
Series History
Milwaukee have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Jan 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Memphis 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 12, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Memphis 103
- Nov 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Memphis 103
- Mar 13, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Memphis 96
- Mar 17, 2016 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Memphis 86
- Jan 28, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
