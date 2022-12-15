Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Memphis
Current Records: Milwaukee 20-7; Memphis 18-9
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will stay at home another game and welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 15 at FedExForum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Grizzlies and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.
Everything went Memphis' way against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday as they made off with a 128-103 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 102-76 advantage. Their point guard Tyus Jones looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday as they won 128-111. Milwaukee's power forward Bobby Portis was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.
The wins brought Memphis up to 18-9 and the Bucks to 20-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. But Milwaukee is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Milwaukee a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
