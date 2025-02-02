The Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) welcome the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) to town for a cross-conference battle on Sunday night. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight games. On Jan. 30, Memphis outlasted the Houston Rockets 120-119. Meanwhile, the Bucks are on a two-game losing skid. The San Antonio Spurs torched Milwaukee 144-118 on Friday. Memphis guard Ja Morant (shoulder) is listed as doubtful and Marcus Smart (finger) is out.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 3-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 245.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -3

Grizzlies vs. Bucks over/under: 245.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -149, Memphis +124

MEM: The Grizzlies are 31-17 against the spread this season

MIL: The Bucks are 22-24-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo thrives around the rim as a scorer and rebounder due to his size. The nine-time All-Star is currently second in the league in points (31.8), fifth in rebounds (12.2), and ninth in field-goal percentage (60.6%). In addition, he has 36 double-doubles this season. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo racked up 35 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Damian Lillard is his floor-spacing running mate. Lillard logs 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. He's scored 25-plus points in six of the last eight games. In the Jan. 27 win over the Utah Jazz, Lillard racked up 35 points and eight assists, while knocking down four 3-pointers.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is an athletic and lengthy playmaker in the frontcourt. Jackson Jr. averages 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. The Michigan State product has tallied 20-plus points in six straight games. On Jan. 24 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Jackson Jr. had 29 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. In addition, he made five 3-pointers.

Guard Desmond Bane is an effective ball handler and space creator for the Grizzlies. Bane logs 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and shoots 38.5% from downtown. He's scored 20-plus points in eight of the last 10 games. In Thursday's win over the Rockets, Bane had 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Bucks picks

