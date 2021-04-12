Who's Playing

Chicago @ Memphis

Current Records: Chicago 22-30; Memphis 26-25

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-8 against the Chicago Bulls since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET April 12 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago will need to watch out since the Grizz has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, falling 132-125. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of small forward Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bulls had to settle for a 121-117 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Shooting guard Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

The losses put the Grizz at 26-25 and Chicago at 22-30. Two stats to keep an eye on: Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.53. Less enviably, Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago have won eight out of their last ten games against Memphis.