Chicago @ Memphis

Current Records: Chicago 22-30; Memphis 26-25

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-8 against the Chicago Bulls since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET April 12 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Grizzlies know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Chicago likes a good challenge.

The Grizz came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, falling 132-125. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks played for 31 minutes with.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Chicago had to settle for a 121-117 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Shooting guard Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Memphis is now 26-25 while the Bulls sit at 22-30. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.53. Less enviably, Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Chicago have won eight out of their last ten games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Memphis

Justise Winslow: Out (Quadriceps)

De'Anthony Melton: Out (Leg)

Jontay Porter: Out (Knee)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

