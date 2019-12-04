Grizzlies vs. Bulls odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from advanced computer model on 15-3 run

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 7-14 overall and 3-7 at home, while Memphis is 6-14 overall and 3-4 on the road. Before their most recent win on Monday, the Bulls had lost seven of nine games. Chicago is looking to score back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have lost seven of their past eight games. Chicago is favored by six-points in the latest Bulls vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Bulls took down Sacramento 113-106 on Monday. Zach LaVine scored 28 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 20. They combined to shoot 13-of-25 from the field and 9-of-15 from beyond the three-point line. LaVine enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 22.4 points per game and he has scored at least 28 points in four of his past five games.

Meanwhile, Memphis ended up a good deal behind Indiana in its last outing, losing 117-104. The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 31 points. Rookie Ja Morant has missed the past two games with back spasms. He is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 assists per game.

