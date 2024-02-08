The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 18-33 overall and 5-18 at home, while Chicago is 24-27 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Bulls have won and covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls spread: Grizzlies +6.5

Grizzlies vs. Bulls over/under: 216.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Bulls money line: Grizzlies: +188, Bulls: -231

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 123-113 to the New York Knicks. The loss came despite Memphis going 21 of 37 from the 3-point line as a team with the Grizzlies ultimately undone by an 18-10 loss in the turnover margin.

Vince Williams Jr. led the team with 19 points, and Memphis had seven scorers reach double-figures. However, the Knicks shot 55.8% from the floor collectively. The Grizzlies are allowing opponents to shoot 51.1% from the floor during their current six-game losing streak. Memphis has been wrecked by injuries all year and Thursday will be no different as Jaren Jackson Jr. (hip) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They managed a 129-123 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bulls were down 23 points with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bulls to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMar DeRozan, who scored 33 points to go along with five assists and four steals. Coby White was another key contributor, going 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and seven assists. Patrick Williams (foot) is out for Thursday.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Bulls picks

