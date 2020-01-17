Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Memphis

Current Records: Cleveland 12-29; Memphis 19-22

What to Know

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.93 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday as they won 121-110. It was another big night for PG Ja Morant, who had 26 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They were down 106-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 19-22 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 12-29. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last nine games against Memphis.