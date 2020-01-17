Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Memphis
Current Records: Cleveland 12-29; Memphis 19-22
What to Know
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.93 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday as they won 121-110. It was another big night for PG Ja Morant, who had 26 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They were down 106-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 19-22 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 12-29. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last nine games against Memphis.
- Dec 20, 2019 - Cleveland 114 vs. Memphis 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 26, 2018 - Memphis 95 vs. Cleveland 87
- Feb 23, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 02, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Memphis 111
- Dec 14, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Cleveland 85
- Dec 13, 2016 - Cleveland 103 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 07, 2016 - Memphis 106 vs. Cleveland 103
- Oct 28, 2015 - Cleveland 106 vs. Memphis 76
