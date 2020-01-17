Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven simulation

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Memphis is 19-22 overall and 11-12 at home, while Cleveland is 12-29 overall and 6-15 on the road. The Grizzlies have won six consecutive games. The Cavs have lost seven of their past nine. Memphis is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Memphis strolled past Houston with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 121-110. It was another big night for Ja Morant, who had 26 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. He made 10 of 11 shots from the field. He became the first rookie in NBA history with at least 25 points and eight assists in a game in which he shot better than 90 percent from the field. Dillon Brooks had 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 19 and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15.

The Grizzlies have averaged 126.2 points per game during their six-game winning streak and have scored at least 110 points in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Cavaliers fell to the Clippers on Tuesday, 128-103. Cleveland was down 106-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Kevin Love sat out the second night of back-to-back games. Darius Garland had the first double-double of his career with 14 points and 10 assists. Collin Sexton had 25 points.

The Grizzlies lost the last meeting with Cleveland on Dec. 20, 114-107.

The Grizzlies are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 115.9 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of its own, as it has allowed opponents to shoot 48.5 percent from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.