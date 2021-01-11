The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 5-5 overall and 2-1 at home, while Memphis is 3-6 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Cavaliers won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 7, 94-90.

Cleveland is favored by one point in the latest Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208.5.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies spread: Cavaliers -1

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 208.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis +105; Cleveland +115



What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, 100-90. Cedi Osman turned the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-13, nine-point finish. Andre Drummond had 26 points and 24 rebounds, becoming the first Cleveland player since 2012 with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game. He has a franchise record 10 consecutive double-doubles to start the season. Damyean Dotson scored 21 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 17, The Cavaliers lost despite being the first team to hold Milwaukee under 108 points this season.

Cleveland was short-handed vs. Milwaukee, as the team was without Collin Sexton, (ankle), Kevin Love (calf), Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), Dante Exum (calf), Darius Garland (shoulder), Kevin Porter Jr. (personal) and Dylan Windler (fractured hand). Sexton is questionable for Monday's game, and all of the other injured Cavaliers remain out. The Cavaliers rank first in opposing points per game allowed (103.0).

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-110 this past Friday. Dillon Brooks (24 points) was the top scorer for Memphis. Brandon Clarke had 21 points. The Grizzlies were able to secure the victory despite the Nets whittling away a 22-point first half deficit. Memphis started a 7-0 run with 4:15 left in the game. Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols. He is expected to play on Monday.

The Grizzlies come into Monday with the second most steals per game in the league at 9.56. Tyus Jones posted his first double-double with Memphis and the sixth career double-double of career with 11 points and 10 assists vs. Brooklyn. Brooks has scored 20-plus points in all three of Memphis' wins and under 20 in all of the team's six losses. Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his last game vs. Cleveland.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies picks

